Monday, December 19, 2022
Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301

By Staff Report

A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466.

The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a crash Monday morning at U.S. 301 and County Road 466
A driver turned in front of a Waste Management truck Monday morning on U.S. 301.

The Ocala man was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The Waste Management driver was taken to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

The investigation into the crash temporarily shut down a portion of the busy intersection. It reopened at 10:40 a.m.

