Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301

A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466.

The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.

The Ocala man was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The Waste Management driver was taken to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

The investigation into the crash temporarily shut down a portion of the busy intersection. It reopened at 10:40 a.m.