FHP called in to investigate crash at U.S. 301 and County Road 466

The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a crash Monday morning at U.S. 301 and County Road 466.

The crash at about 9:30 a.m. involved a large Waste Management truck hauling a dumpster and a pickup truck.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter County Fire Rescue responded to the scene as well as FHP.

The busy intersection has been the scene of numerous crashes:

• Last month, a driver was ticketed for running a red light causing an accident.

• In May, a financial planner from Parkwood was arrested after a hit-and-run crash at the Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466.

• In February, a Stonecrester with drugs was arrested after a crash at the intersection.