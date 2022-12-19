56.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 19, 2022
type here...

FHP called in to investigate crash at U.S. 301 and County Road 466

By Staff Report

The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a crash Monday morning at U.S. 301 and County Road 466.

The crash at about 9:30 a.m. involved a large Waste Management truck hauling a dumpster and a pickup truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a crash Monday morning at U.S. 301 and County Road 466
The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a crash Monday morning at U.S. 301 and County Road 466.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter County Fire Rescue responded to the scene as well as FHP.

The busy intersection has been the scene of numerous crashes:

• Last month, a driver was ticketed for running a red light causing an accident.

• In May, a financial planner from Parkwood was arrested after a hit-and-run crash at the Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466.

• In February, a Stonecrester with drugs was arrested after a crash at the intersection.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Make the the gate arms out of 500-pound electrified steel

A Village of Buttonwood resident has an idea for cutting down the gate strikes in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

UF Health needs to address ER problems at The Villages hospital

In a Letter to the Editor, a Water Oak resident says UF Health needs to fix the ER issues at The Villages hospital.

Staunch opposition to golf carts on public roadways

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains his opposition to the idea of allowing greater access to roadways for golf carts.

Workers using pool restrooms in The Villages

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on allowing workers to use the restrooms at swimming pools in The Villages.

Our care in the Emergency Room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident, describes his wife’s experience at the Emergency Room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Photos