Former employee arrested in theft of check from Beef O’Brady’s in The Villages

By Staff Report
A former employee has been arrested in the theft of a check from a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in The Villages.

Rion Jamal Singleton, 34, of Leesburg, turned himself in Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of grand theft. He is accused of stealing a signed business check in September from the restaurant. The manager indicated he wanted to press charges after discovering that the check had been stolen.

Singleton was allowed to enter into a pre-trial prevention contract this past September in connection with another grand theft charge involving a check. In that case, Singleton cashed a $1,376 check from food supplier Cheney Brothers Inc. at the 7 Star convenience store in Leesburg.

As a result of Friday’s arrest, Singleton was taken into custody and booked at the jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

