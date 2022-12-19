69.1 F
The Villages
Monday, December 19, 2022
Great Blue Heron Building Nest At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

This very handsome great blue heron was seen near the Fenney Nature trail gathering nesting materials to house his family-to-be. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

