Great Blue Heron Building Nest At Fenney Nature Trail

This very handsome great blue heron was seen near the Fenney Nature trail gathering nesting materials to house his family-to-be. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
