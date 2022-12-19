Lois Emily Zakolski, 91, transitioned peacefully into Gods arms on December 2nd with Anthony, her husband of 69 years and her daughter Debra by her side. Lois was a resident of Watercrest, Spanish Springs in The Villages, Fl and formerly of Somerset New Jersey.

Lois was born on November 19, 1931, in Somerville NJ. After graduating from Somerville High School she began working at GAF Corporation on 5th Ave. in New York City before relocating to Bound Brook, NJ. While in high school she met the love of her life, Anthony, and after a lengthy courtship they married on April 11, 1953. Her work career was put on hold while raising four children but resumed once they were in school.

After retiring in 1991 Lois and Anthony spent their time traveling and playing golf in the northeast for the next 11 years. After several years of being snowbirds in various locations in Florida they were introduced to The Villages by some friends and made the transition full time in 2003. While in The Villages, Lois was an avid golfer, active participant in various clubs, water aerobics, bowling, and mahjong, and she enjoyed dancing at the square.

Lois is survived by her husband, Anthony, daughters Denise Strothers of Port St. Lucie and Debra Kita (Stan) of The Villages, FL, and sons Mark Zakolski (Lisa) and Steven Zakolski (Nancy) of Somerset, NJ. She is also survived by grandchildren Nancy Jean, Matthew, Jennifer, Michael, and Zachary and great grandchildren Kamrinn and Amelia, brother Roger Ayers of Delaware, sister Phyllis Konopka of Somerville, NJ. She was predeceased by siblings Grace Kugler Bounocore, Allen Ayers, Lillian Kolb, and Milton Ayers.

Services will be held on Friday, December 30th at 11:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL.