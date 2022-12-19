56.1 F
The Villages
Monday, December 19, 2022
Make holidays merrier by staying healthy

By Villages-News Editorial

You can make the holidays merrier by staying healthy.

Here are some tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Wash hands often to help prevent the spread of germs. It’s flu season and Covid-19 is on the rise again. Wash your hands with soap and clean running water for at least 20 seconds.

Manage stress. Give yourself a break if you feel stressed out, overwhelmed, and out of control. Some of the best ways to manage stress are to find support, connect socially, and get plenty of sleep.

Don’t drink and drive or let others drink and drive. Whenever anyone drives drunk, they put everyone on the road in danger. Choose not to drink and drive and help others do the same.

Be smoke-free. Avoid smoking and secondhand smoke. Smokers have greater health risks because of their tobacco use, but nonsmokers also are at risk when exposed to tobacco smoke.

Fasten seat belts while driving or riding in a motor vehicle. Always buckle children in the car using a child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt according to their height, weight, and age. Buckle up every time, no matter how short the trip and encourage passengers to do the same.

Prepare food safely. Remember these simple steps: Wash hands and surfaces often, avoid cross-contamination, cook foods to proper temperatures and refrigerate foods promptly.

• Eat healthy, stay active. Eat fruits and vegetables which pack nutrients and help lower the risk for certain diseases. Limit your portion sizes and foods high in fat, salt, and sugar. Also, be active for at least 2½ hours a week.

