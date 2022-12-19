56.1 F
Monday, December 19, 2022
By Staff Report

Michael N. Lewis, of Summerfield, FL age 72, passed away on December 1st at his home with his dear friend Pat by his side.

He was born in Boston on December 6, 1949, son of the late Joseph and Bess (Savransky) Lewis. He grew up in Brookline, MA and graduated from Husson University in Bangor, ME with a business degree. He owned a painting company before retiring to Florida. He was “a one-man band.” He was a Patriots fan and loved to eat lobster.

He is survived by his dear friend Pat Griffin of Haverhill, MA, his niece Ilene (Tocci) Hill and her husband Kenneth of Groton, MA, his great-nephews Charles Hill (Jackie), Coleman Hill (Kayla) of Leominster, MA, sister Ruth Lewis (Ron) of Bluffton, SC, pre-deceased by his sister Trudy Tocci (Tony) of Newton, MA. Services will be private.

Donations can be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society.

 

