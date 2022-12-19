68.1 F
Saturday Par Golf Swingers don red for Christmas party

By Staff Report

The Saturday Par Golf Swingers held a fun-filled Christmas party all garbed in Christmas red at the lovely festive home of Dr. and Mrs. Joven and Vina Mangahas of the Village of Lakeshore Cottages in Sumter Landing.

The guests were:

Ted and Rachel Exconde – Village of Virginia Trace

Ariston and Alice Sandoval – Village of Belvedere

Rolly and Myra Elvambena – Village of Polo Ridge

Feb Knoderer –   Village of Springdale

Roger Leyesa – Village of Hawkins

Edna Howard – Village of Polo Ridge

Prisco and Lucy Palma – Village of La Belle North

Mario and Joy Liwanag – Village of Buttonwood

Tita Dumagsa – Village of Fenney 

