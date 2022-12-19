Saturday Par Golf Swingers don red for Christmas party

The Saturday Par Golf Swingers held a fun-filled Christmas party all garbed in Christmas red at the lovely festive home of Dr. and Mrs. Joven and Vina Mangahas of the Village of Lakeshore Cottages in Sumter Landing.
The guests were:
Ted and Rachel Exconde – Village of Virginia Trace
Ariston and Alice Sandoval – Village of Belvedere
Rolly and Myra Elvambena – Village of Polo Ridge
Feb Knoderer – Village of Springdale
Roger Leyesa – Village of Hawkins
Edna Howard – Village of Polo Ridge
Prisco and Lucy Palma – Village of La Belle North
Mario and Joy Liwanag – Village of Buttonwood
Tita Dumagsa – Village of Fenney
