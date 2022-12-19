68.1 F
The Villages
Monday, December 19, 2022
Security gates are an expense we can live without

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The gates in The Villages are a laughable matter, annoying and an expense we could do without.
Our gates are also constantly broken. We certainly don’t feel more secure, since anyone can come in and out without registering as is required by other communities. The better solution would be the bar codes that keep the information of those coming and going should anything go wrong. There are no cameras to my knowledge to give information as to who is responsible for their errors. They should be held responsible for the cost of the damage, not causing our ever-climbing amenities fees to continue to go up. If drivers are so impatient not to wait for the gate to raise or not capable of realizing they are there, perhaps they shouldn’t be driving at all! There should be driving restrictions made by law anyway on driver’s licenses, but that’s another can of worms!

Teresa Atkins
Village of Country Club Hills

 

