Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Fatal accident shuts down traffic at County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard

By Staff Report

A fatal accident Monday night shut down the intersection of County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages.

Details of the accident were not immediately available.

One of the vehicles involved in the fatal crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
One of the vehicles involved in the fatal crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
This car was also involved in the accident.
This car was also involved in the accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality. Two of the vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene overnight as the trooper completed his investigation.

The intersection at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard is notoriously busy and will get busier with the addition of the new Sprouts Farmers Market.

