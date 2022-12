To the Editor:

The Villagers for Trump’s purpose and relevancy is swiftly coming to the end. So when are they changing their name to Villagers for DeSantis? You do know that a name change will requires you to re-enter The Villages at times mind numbing, bureaucratic club approval process? They look at a new name as a new club. Having gone through the approval process myself on another club, I’d suggest you avoid the rush and start that now.

Casey Marr

Village of Pine Ridge