To the Editor:

In response to Perry Harpe, I would like to say that Marjorie Taylor Greene is no patriot, nor are all the other election deniers.

Anyone who saw any of the January 6th Committee’s public hearings cannot possibly still believe the big lie. Most of the interviewees were Republicans. Numerous court filings and recounts found no basis to believe massive voter fraud occurred. Even trump’s hand-picked tech company, after weeks, could not find evidence of vote tampering in Arizona.

If Trump’s insurrection had succeeded, we then would have had an illegitimate government.

Don’t get me started on the classified documents he stole.

Marie Zielenski

Village of Woodbury