Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages

By Staff Report

The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages.

A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.

One of the vehicles involved in the fatal crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard
One of the vehicles involved in the fatal crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.

The man had been at the wheel of a car which was approaching the intersection when his vehicle was hit by an 18-year-old Leesburg man who had failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, according to the report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Both vehicles collided with a traffic signal pole. The Wildwood man’s car continued forward and crashed into a sport utility vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Ocala man.

This car was also involved in the accident
This car was also involved in the accident.

The Wildwood man who died as a result of the crash had with him a 22-year-old female passenger from Leesburg, who suffered serious injuries.

The 18-year-old Leesburg driver who ran the red light suffered serious injuries. His 18-year-old male passenger also from Leesburg suffered serious injuries, too, the report indicated.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries. A passenger in the SUV, a 63-year-old woman from The Villages, also suffered minor injuries.

