Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages

The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages.

A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.

The man had been at the wheel of a car which was approaching the intersection when his vehicle was hit by an 18-year-old Leesburg man who had failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, according to the report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Both vehicles collided with a traffic signal pole. The Wildwood man’s car continued forward and crashed into a sport utility vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Ocala man.

The Wildwood man who died as a result of the crash had with him a 22-year-old female passenger from Leesburg, who suffered serious injuries.

The 18-year-old Leesburg driver who ran the red light suffered serious injuries. His 18-year-old male passenger also from Leesburg suffered serious injuries, too, the report indicated.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries. A passenger in the SUV, a 63-year-old woman from The Villages, also suffered minor injuries.