Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity

A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity.

Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Their argument began “in reference to the garage being full” and Cimmino’s children.

Cimmino said the man began calling her “retarded” and other “mean names.” The New York native said she “got tired of it.” She slapped him on the left side of the face.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released on her own recognizance.