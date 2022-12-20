60.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
type here...

Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity

By Staff Report
Jaymie Lynn Cimmino
Jaymie Lynn Cimmino

A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity.

Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Their argument began “in reference to the garage being full” and Cimmino’s children.

Cimmino said the man began calling her “retarded” and other “mean names.” The New York native said she “got tired of it.” She slapped him on the left side of the face.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released on her own recognizance.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers for Trump past due for a name change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident encourages Villagers for Trump to get the process started for a name change.

Bathrooms for workers in The Villages

A resident of Hickory Head Hammock, in a Letter to the Editor adds her thoughts to the discussion about workers and bathrooms in The Villages.

Security gates are an expense we can live without

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident contends the security gates are an expense that Villagers can live without.

We need updated maps for newest golf cart paths down south

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer needs to publish new maps that show the new golf cart paths in the southern end of The Villages.

Retired nurse weighs in on The Villages Hospital ER

A Village of Caroline resident who is a retired nurse has a few questions about why everything takes so long at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos