Suspect nabbed after selling stolen iPhone for $26 at kiosk at Walmart

A suspect has been tracked down after selling a stolen iPhone for $26 at a kiosk at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Robert William Winters, 25, of Summerfield, allegedly stole the Apple iPhone 11 from a woman at the Good Time Arcade, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, the owner provided the phone’s serial number and it was entered into a database for stolen phones.

The phone was sold the same day at the ecoATM at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

The ecoATM took a photo of Winters as he was completing the transaction. He had also presented a copy of his Florida identification card. The deputy investigating the incident found that Winters has previous theft convictions as well as convictions for dealing in stolen property. In 2016, he was arrested in a string of 10 commercial burglaries in Summerfield.

The phone was taken into possession by a deputy at the ecoATM and the rightful owner identified it as her phone.

Winters was taken into custody Friday on a charge of dealing in stolen property. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.