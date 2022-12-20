61.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Wildwood man with criminal history arrested with pair of brass knuckles

By Staff Report
Michael Allen Wolfe
A Wildwood man with a criminal history was arrested with a pair of brass knuckles in his flatbed truck.

Michael Allen Wolfe, 32, was driving the Chevy truck at 10:50 a.m. Monday on County Road 205 at County Road 230B when he was pulled over for an equipment violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, a deputy spotted the brass knuckles hanging from a key chain in the truck’s ignition.

A criminal history check revealed that Wolfe had been convicted of a felony in 2020 in Sumter County.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

