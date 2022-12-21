Cold weather forces adjustments to executive golf course schedules

Due to the weather forecast of below freezing temperatures and frost potential for the weekend of Saturday, Dec. 24 all executive golf courses in The Villages will have adjusted start times based on the schedule below:

Saturday, Dec. 24: All executive golf courses will open for play at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25: All executive golf courses will open for play at 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 26: All executive golf courses will open for play at 9 a.m.

This includes the First Responders Putting Course and lawn bowling field as well as the Rio Grande Lawn Bowling Field.

For operation updates, golfers are encouraged to contact the executive golf course starter shacks.