Dismissal of charges allows previously warring Villagers to reunite for holiday season

The dismissal of domestic battery charges will allow a previously warring couple to reunite for the holidays in The Villages.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in the cases of 72-year-old Stuart Westerlund and 65-year-old Mary Kessler Westerlund of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South.

Mary Westerlund was arrested Nov. 14 after she allegedly bit her husband on the hand during an argument at their home. Stuart Westerlund admitted he retaliated and struck his wife in the face. The couple had been drinking and the argument started after he damaged their car after wrapping up a game of golf in Ocala. He was initially taken to the Lifestream Behavioral Center and was arrested upon his release.

Prior to the announcement of no information in both domestic battery cases, Mary Westerlund’s attorney had filed a motion seeking her return to the couple’s home, from which she had been banned after her arrest. The motion said Mary Westerlund wanted to return home, “to live peacefully with her husband.” He also wanted her to come back.

At the time of the couple’s altercation in November, a deputy noted in the arrest report that it was “hard to gather information” due to Mary Westerlund’s level of intoxication. In 2019, she was sentenced to 10 days in jail after her second drunk driving arrest within a five-year period.