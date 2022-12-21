Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau

An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau.

The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.

He reviewed security camera footage and saw 37-year-old Deanna Johnson walk up the steps and enter the back porch of his residence. She threw an object through the window, causing it to break. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

A witness reported seeing Johnson and then watched as the Michigan native ran to the home of her mother in the 1600 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard.

When deputies went to interview Johnson at the home of her mother, she initially met them outside. But when they began to question her, Johnson tried to re-enter her mother’s home. She resisted efforts of deputies to detain her and they were forced to take her to the ground. The report noted she had a fresh wound to her right index finger and was using a paper towel to dab at the blood.

She was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $13,000 bond.