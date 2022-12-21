62.8 F
Husband arrested after alleged attack on wife at Oakleaf apartments

By Staff Report
Charles Ryan Hall
A husband was arrested after an alleged attack on his wife at the Oakleaf Apartment Homes in Lady Lake.

Officers were called to the apartment complex on County Road 466 after 38-year-old Charles Ryan Hall became “enraged” and threw a gaming controller into the television, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Hall proceeded to snatch his wife’s prescription glasses off her face and deliberately broke them, the report said. He grabbed her by the neck and slapped her face two times. Hall’s 11-year-old child attempted to intervene and struck Hall, forcing him to release his wife. Hall fled the scene before the arrival of police.

He turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the Lady Lake Police Department and was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

