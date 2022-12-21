More tunnels in The Villages will be painted in January

More tunnels in The Villages will be painted during the month of January.

The updated schedule is as follows:

M7 (Under Morse Blvd at Odell Circle North): Monday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m.

M9 (Under Morse Blvd at Odell Circle South): Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 5 p.m.

MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.

WS2 (Under Warm Springs Ave at Marsh Bend Trail): Thursday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.

CR1 (Under CR 501 at Corbin Trail): Friday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m.

Each tunnel will be closed for approximately 12 hours to allow for paint application and adequate drying time. The contractor will provide signage and re-direct golf car traffic around the tunnel to alternate routes.

Learn more about the history of the tunnel painting project at this link: Tunnel Painting Project.

For more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.