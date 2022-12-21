62.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
More tunnels in The Villages will be painted in January

By Staff Report

More tunnels in The Villages will be painted during the month of January.

The updated schedule is as follows:

  • M7 (Under Morse Blvd at Odell Circle North): Monday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m.
  • M9 (Under Morse Blvd at Odell Circle South): Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 5 p.m.
  • MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.
  • WS2 (Under Warm Springs Ave at Marsh Bend Trail): Thursday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.
  • CR1 (Under CR 501 at Corbin Trail): Friday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m.

Each tunnel will be closed for approximately 12 hours to allow for paint application and adequate drying time. The contractor will provide signage and re-direct golf car traffic around the tunnel to alternate routes.

Learn more about the history of the tunnel painting project at this link: Tunnel Painting Project.

For more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

