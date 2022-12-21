55.2 F
Richard John Scanlon

By Staff Report

Richard John Scanlon Jr.Richard John Scanlon, Jr. born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 27, 1936 died on December 17, 2022.

He was a teacher/administrator for 38 years, a devout Catholic, and enjoyed golfing and fishing. He is predeceased by his parents, Richard Scanlon, Sr. and Mary Rudolph Scanlon.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Regina Vassallo Scanlon; son, Richard Joseph Scanlon, daughter-in-law Laura; daughter, Sharon Judith Scanlon Ungrady and husband, Dave; grandchildren, Dominic, Isaiah, Gabriel, Maria, and Cayden; and siblings, Bonnie Szweda, Mary Sue Carter, Patrick Scanlon, and David Scanlon.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day, Thursday, December 22, 2022, 8:30 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL and/or have masses said for Dick.

