We were sold a bag of crap when we bought our home

To the Editor:

We were sold a bag of crap when we bought.

Renting houses? Children living in The Villages? Gated?

We have nice quiet neighborhood and every week or month someone sets up camp in a rental. Young kids riding bikes in the street and playing games out in the streets. Moved here to get away from kids. Gated? Really? Push a button and you’re in! Watched several people push the button and drive through for a shortcut. Renters using amenities cards? Why?

The square for Christmas tree lightings were so filled with non-residents that unless you got there at noon you were lucky to find a place to park. Buy outside The Villages and using the square and live music for free. We have a 26-year-old living with mommy and daddy. We are destroying what we thought were 55 and older retirement homes. A couple in their 40s or 50s put the house in their 80-year-old parent’s name and scam the rules. Shameful

Tom Snider

Village of DeSoto