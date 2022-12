A 71-year-old driver died after crashing into a tree Thursday morning in Sumter County.

The Valrico man was driving a sedan at 7:25 a.m. traveling eastbound on County Road 548 near Bushnell when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he died from injuries suffered in the crash.