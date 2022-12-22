Hacienda Hills temporary postal station to close for Christmas

The Hacienda Hills temporary postal station will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas Day.

Regular hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The temporary postal station will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Regular hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The regular hours of operation for collecting mail at the temporary postal facility are Monday – Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. If you have any questions, contact Community Watch at (352) 753-0550.