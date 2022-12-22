66.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Hacienda Hills temporary postal station to close for Christmas

By Staff Report

The Hacienda Hills temporary postal station will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas Day.

Regular hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The temporary postal station will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Regular hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The temporary postal facility at Hacienda Hills.

The regular hours of operation for collecting mail at the temporary postal facility are Monday – Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. If you have any questions, contact Community Watch at (352) 753-0550.

Photos