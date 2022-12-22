Joseph Anthony Lotta Jr. born in March of 1934 in Rochester, New York to Joseph A. Lotta and Julia Roncone died December 15, 2022 in The Villages, Florida.

Predeceased by his parents; brother Thomas Lotta, ex-wife Mary Lotta (Polvino), son-in-law Wayne Holly. Joe served proudly in the armed forces and is a Veteran of the Korean War. He spent years as an entrepreneur, operating restaurants as well as sales in the real estate and auto industries. His passions included cooking, playing cards, cheering for the New York Yankees, and traveling with Josie.

He is survived by his partner of 30 years Josephine (Josie) LaNasa, daughters Cheryl Pavone, Julia Holly, Michele Brimacomb, son Joseph Lotta III, Mario and Frank LaNasa and several grandchildren. A special sincere thank you to Josie LaNasa for taking care of our father all these years. You have displayed great strength, love and tenacity, we love you.

There will be a private service for close friends and family to be announced at a later date.