Judith K. Morgan

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Judith K. (Schaffter) Morgan passed away at the age of 78. Judy was born on August 21, 1944 in Massillon, Ohio to Wayne and Lucille (Spencer) Schaffter. She was a graduate of Waynedale High School in Apple Creek, Ohio. Judy worked at The Citizens National Bank in Wooster, Ohio where she was remembered for her smile. She spent the rest of her career at Burtner-Morgan-Stephens Co., Morgan Pennington, Inc. and Franklin Gas & Oil, all of Wooster.

Judy was a member of the Desk and Derrick Club and the Order of the Eastern Star. She also served as Clerk for the Board of Public Affairs for the village of Apple Creek, Ohio. Judy was an avid reader, she loved to knit, sew, garden and golf, and she enjoyed sharing her love of cooking and entertaining with anyone who was lucky enough to be a guest in her home. She loved to spend time with her family and was known for her infectious smile, her zest to experience life, and her generous spirit.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James C. “Cy” Morgan II, whom she married on September 30, 1988. They enjoyed homes in Ohio, North Carolina and Florida, finally settling in The Villages, FL. Judy is survived by her sisters Jeanie Falleaf of Danville, KY, Connie Himes of Greensboro, NC and her twin, Joanie Douglass of Wooster, OH as well as several nieces and nephews and her furry companion, Bitzy. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date in Wooster, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Sumter County Animal Services, 819 CR 529, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538.