On Friday, December 9, 2022, Leo J. Da Prato, loving husband and father, passed away quietly in Ocala, Florida at his son’s home.

Leo was born in Holyoke, MA to his parents Italo and Lena Da Prato and spent his early childhood in Summit Hill, PA.

He was the youngest of two children. Lillian (Da Prato) Equi was his older sister, who preceded him in death.

Eventually, the family moved to Chicago, IL. In 1951 Leo married the love of his life, beautiful, Nancy L. Dash, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. (Nancy preceded Leo in death in 2020.)

In the following years, they moved to Des Plaines, IL to begin their family legacy with their three children: Denise L. Suchy (Richard;) Philip L. Da Prato (Karen;) and Donna L. Larson (Paul.)

Leo had the precious gift of seven grandchildren: Michael, Jason, Dawn, Eric, Alec, Angelena, and Nicholas. Those grandchildren blessed him further with twelve great grandchildren: Sydney, Derick, Nathan, Brayden, Savannah, Matthew, Aaron, Anthony, Logan, Jason, Melchiore, and Adaline.

Leo’s family was always his foremost priority. He worked hard to ensure his family had everything they needed. Leo was kind, helpful, generous, patient and an encouraging, loving father. Dad absolutely loved the outdoors and for years boating was our family’s passion. He really loved woodworking and was always willing to help other people learn. Dad could fix anything that needed to be fixed! Quiet and humble, Leo was an avid reader. He believed in God and had a deep conviction of faith.

An expert machinist and model maker, Leo worked for Bell and Howell Company before he retired in 1992. He was particularly proud of several patents he was awarded through the years.

The Villages, Florida has been home for the 25 wonderful years of retirement that Leo and Nancy shared. Our father joined a bowling league, a softball team, and learned to golf! He worked in the Villages woodshop on his own projects as well as teaching others. He loved playing cards and games with family and friends. Our father Leo was loved deeply and will be missed by all. We will always hold him close in our hearts.

Leo will be interred at Hope Lutheran Memorial Gardens for visitation and prayer. A Memorial Service is being planned for January 2023.