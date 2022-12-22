66.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 22, 2022
type here...

Man who lost license after DUI conviction arrested after caught back behind wheel

By Staff Report
Jeremiah Castillo
Jeremiah Castillo

A man who lost his driver’s license after a drunk driving conviction was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel of a car.

Jeremiah Castillo, 35, of Ocala, was driving a black Toyota convertible in the wee hours Wednesday on Poinsettia Avenue in the area of County Road 466A when a Fruitland Park police officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license.

During a traffic stop, the officer confirmed that the Illinois native’s driver’s license had been suspended on June 27 for 180 days for a driving under the influence conviction.

Castillo was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. The arrest was considered a violation of his probation from the DUI arrest and he was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Workers using bathrooms in The Villages

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, believes Villagers should be more understanding of workers who need to use restrooms in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We were sold a bag of crap when we bought our home

A Village of DeSoto resident believes he was “sold a bag of crap” when he bought his home in The Villages. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Hellish experience at ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Steeplechase resident, in a Letter to the Editor” describes a “hellish” experience in the emergency groom at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Worker appreciates use of bathrooms in The Villages

A worker employed by a big air conditioning company is appreciative of the use of bathrooms in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is no patriot

A Village of Woodbury resident contends that Marjorie Taylor Greene is not a patriot. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos