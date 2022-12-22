Man who lost license after DUI conviction arrested after caught back behind wheel

A man who lost his driver’s license after a drunk driving conviction was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel of a car.

Jeremiah Castillo, 35, of Ocala, was driving a black Toyota convertible in the wee hours Wednesday on Poinsettia Avenue in the area of County Road 466A when a Fruitland Park police officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license.

During a traffic stop, the officer confirmed that the Illinois native’s driver’s license had been suspended on June 27 for 180 days for a driving under the influence conviction.

Castillo was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. The arrest was considered a violation of his probation from the DUI arrest and he was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.