By Staff Report
Richard Edward Balius, Sr. 84, of Summerfield, Florida passed away December 16, 2022, at Advent Health of Ocala, Florida. He was the devoted late husband of Bonny Balius who preceded him in death in April 2008.

Richard was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, son of the late Hypolite and Carroll (Balius) Cook. Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Hypolite Balius, Bernie Balius, Frank Cook. He is survived by his sister Carrollyn Hanes. He moved to Pedro as a young boy and attended Lake Weir High School. Mr. Balius was employed by U.S. Concrete Pipe for several years and then at White’s Furniture for many years as a salesman.

Richard never met a stranger and always had a story and a smile to share. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a true passion for the outdoors. Richard was a member of Summerfield Baptist Church. He enjoyed singing in the choir and had a great love for music, especially old gospel tunes. He enjoyed spending time with his family, sons, Richard Balius, Jr. (Cathy), Craig Steven (Sylvia) Balius, and daughters Susan Newman and Linda (Phil) Anderson. Richard was the proud Pepa to 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Summerfield Baptist Church, 14550 S.E. 65th Court, Summerfield, FL 34491 on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 10:00am. Funeral Services will be at 11:00am with graveside services following at Crum Cemetery located on S.E. 47th Avenue, Summerfield, FL.

