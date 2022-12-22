66.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 22, 2022
The Villages hospital has never lived up to the promise

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We moved here before the hospital and were excited to see it finally built. So far it has never lived up to good standards. So many sad stories even of my own. When Shands took over we thought, great maybe better now but so far NO. Why can’t it get good reliable help with knowledge?
One time I nearly bled out with a nose bleed but no ENT would come there. Nose bleed from an ER nurse ruptured sinus putting in a NG tube. Had to be transferred. Please evaluate your help qualifications and get up to Ocala or Workman standards.

Kathleen Cook
Village of Santiago

 

Photos