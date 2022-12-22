66.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of test messages

By Staff Report
Craig Darien Brown
Quemea Brooks
A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions.

Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Brooks woke up Brown, who had been sleeping. They began pushing each other and ultimately fell into a closet, breaking the doors off the hinges.

“Pieces of hair from a wig were observed on the floor,” the report said.

Brooks had a golf ball-sized contusion on her forehead and there was glue residue along her hairline from where the wig had been yanked from her head. She was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital and later arrested on a charge of domestic battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

Brown was also arrested on a charge of domestic battery and his bond was also set at $500.

