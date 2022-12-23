58.3 F
The Villages
Friday, December 23, 2022
Habitual offender arrested after caught back behind wheel

By Staff Report
Casey Dane Gilmore
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a driver with 10 previous arrests for driving while license suspended.

Casey Dane Gilmore, 38, of Inverness, was driving a green Chevrolet SUV at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in Bushnell when he was pulled over, according to an arrest report. A deputy found that Gilmore has 10 convictions for driving while license suspended, the most recent conviction in November 2021 in Sumter County.

Gilmore, who has been classified as a habitual offender, was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

