Know what you are buying into when you purchase a home in The Villages

To the Editor:

We purchased our home in The Villages a year ago, and love it here. My advice to anyone purchasing a home here would be, come and stay a few weeks first to make sure you understand what you are buying in to.

We knew there were renters, not gated, and young children. We like the fact that the majority of people here are our age, and retired. It’s a peaceful lifestyle, and that’s what sold us. My advice to anyone who doesn’t like it, move! I know I wouldn’t live somewhere if I was unhappy!

Walter Clifton

Village of Tall Trees