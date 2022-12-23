Make sure you properly protect plants during hard freeze in The Villages

With a hard freeze expected in The Villages, many are racing to protect their plants.

Before a Freeze

Make sure that your sprinkler system is turn off. Do not water the night that the freeze will occur.

Bring tender plants inside or into the garage. Group small potted plants together and cover if you do not have room inside.

If pots are too large to be moved, then cover the plants with sheets, blankets, yard waste bags, cardboard boxes, etc. Do not use plastic bags. Make sure your covering extends from the top to bottom of the plant. Place rocks or garden pins around bottom to secure it down to the ground. The idea of covering is to trap the warmth of the soil and not let cold air get in at the base. If plants might be damaged by the cover laying on the stems or branches, put a stake in the ground to keep the cover up off plant.

Coverings may be left in place for several days if the freezing nights and overcast days persist, but uncover during the day, if hot sun comes out.

Pick any fruit you may have left on trees before it freezes.

After Freeze care of Plants

Take a “wait and see” approach. Often time the best thing is to do nothing. Do not apply fertilizer or more water to help plants recover.

The more “woody” a plant is, the longer you wait to prune. Pruning these plants will be after March 15.

Leave the dry, damaged vegetation around plants to help protect the base from the next freeze. Remove only soft, mushy freeze damage to prevent rotting.

Try not to be too concerned about losing any plants. Our ground does not freeze and damaged plants usually recover in the spring. However, plants not suited to zone 9a may not recover after a sustained hard freeze. These plants include, but are not limited to, crotons, ti plants, pygmy date palms and queen palms.

It is tempting to remove frost-damaged plant growth immediately, but dead material should be left on the plant until the full extent of the damage is apparent in spring. There are several reasons to wait before trimming these damaged plants. By allowing plenty of time for new growth to appear, the extent of any damage will be clearly apparent and it will be less likely that you will accidentally remove living tissue that survived a freeze. Additionally, dead material can actually provide an insulating effect for the plant against future cold, therefore removing it too soon may expose additional plant tissue to future frost and freezes. If you prune out dead material before another freeze hits, it is more likely that an even greater portion of the plant will be killed.

As the warm weather returns, the District Property Management Landscaping Division in The Villages will trim damaged plants and replace those which did not survive the freezing weather and quickly restore the landscaping to its “resort style” appearance. With the projected hard freezes over the holiday weekend, you should anticipate many plants and annuals to be negatively impacted. Annual replacements will occur again after Jan. 1, 2023, therefore it will take some time to have the replacement annuals installed in beds if there is a hard freeze.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the District Property Management Landscaping Division, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.