Martin Thomas Lenhard died Dec. 13, 2022, in The Villages, Florida.

He was born Aug. 3, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Theodore and Florence Lenhard.

During high school he was a member of the football, track, golf, and basketball teams. Marty continued his education at Ohio University, where he also played football, and began serving his country through ROTC. During college he met Judy Johnson. They soon married and began to build their family.

After college Marty continued his service to the country with a tour in Korea. When he returned home, Marty was welcomed by his wife and two little girls in Auburn, Indiana.

After his military service he transitioned to civilian life as a biology teacher and football coach. With the addition of two sons, Marty took on other various jobs to provide for his growing family. He began a career with Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, contributing significantly to the growth of Cooper in the automotive industrial products group, and eventually transferring to Michigan. Marty earned several promotions before retiring as a Cooper account executive to General Motors.

After retiring, Marty and Judy moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A few years later, they moved to The Villages, where Marty loved regularly playing golf with friends, playing in a Guys and Dolls League, and participating in the Computer Club. When Judy passed in 2011, they had been married for more than 50 years.

Marty continued playing golf, reading, traveling, and spending time with family. He was truly a dedicated family man, enjoying his family more as it grew with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family appreciates the love and friendship of Gale Madden. Dad shared the last several years with Gale, a fellow resident of The Villages.

Marty is preceded by his parents, Theodore and Florence Lenhard, and his wife Judy Lenhard (Johnson).

Marty is survived by his sister and friend, Marilyn Wojcik (Denny, deceased). Marty is survived by his four children, Karen Sue Ackermann (Thomas Justin), Lynne Koehler (Roger Ashton); David Lenhard (Cheryl), and Mitchel Lenhard (Tami); six grandchildren, Eric Koehler (Allyson), Evan Koehler, Jacob Lenhard, Olivia Lenhard, Chelsea Lenhard, and Brooke Lenhard; and one great-grandchild, Max Koehler.

Marty leaves behind his long-time best friend, Gale Madden. Marty lost his beloved canine companion, Buddy, a year ago; their bond was a sight to behold.. Visitation is Sunday, Jan. 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation-Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages.

Funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at St. Mark The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 7081 SE Highway 42, Summerfield, Florida. Private interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.