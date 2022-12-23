58.3 F
The Villages
Friday, December 23, 2022
Residents urged to protect their homes during hard freeze in The Villages

By Staff Report

Residents are urged to protect their homes during the anticipated hard freeze in The Villages.

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 25 degrees on Saturday and Sunday morning and 29 degrees on Monday morning.

Don’t forget to:

• Turn off, pick up and put away outside hoses as they may freeze and burst.

• Keep the garage door closed if there are water supply lines located inside.

• Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around the plumbing.

• Keep the heating thermostat set at a consistent temperature both day and night.

• If going out of town during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home. Set the thermostat to a temperature no lower than 55 °F and open cabinet doors where there is plumbing.

• Check that all windows are closed and latched.

• Cover exposed pipes and plumbing.

• Close curtains at night to help insulate windows.

• Minimize use of kitchen and bath exhaust fans.

• Install backflow preventers or arrestors on outside faucets.

• Minimize exposure to the cold and dress appropriately. • Cover plants susceptible to damage from freezing temperatures.

• Do not run your sprinkler system during a hard freeze as this will cause damage to your irrigation system.

• Run your pool pump continuously when temperatures are near or below freezing. You don’t need to run your heater, moving water will not freeze. Water feature pumps should be run and valves should be open.

