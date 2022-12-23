Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints

A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints.

The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center.

Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior notice.

However, by Friday the speed humps had vanished.

The speed humps brought howls of outrage from residents.

“The placement of these speed humps are going to cause more problems. I can see rear end accidents aplenty. To go over these speed humps you must come to a complete stop to safely proceed. Please explain the reasoning behind this change.In the future I think a survey via email would have been an appropriate consideration,” said Villager Cheryl Heath.

Resident Joyce Jackson echoed those sentiments.

“Even stopping and rolling over them is a terrible jar to your back! Anyone going over them with some speed could really hurt themselves. I’m sure that whoever decided this was a good idea doesn’t regularity travel in a golf cart! I vote to get rid of them,” Jackson said.

Gloria Doyle of the Village of Poinciana said residents in golf carts need to show some restraint.

“What we need is common sense and for people to drive their golf carts like adults, not kids in an amusement park,” Doyle said.

