To the Editor:

Tom, you said it all. They are no longer concerned with The Villages concept. Now it is just a development. If one reads the news online, all you see are arrests for DUI and drugs of the “children” of Villagers. The children range from 19 to 50. Most of this is in violation of the covenants that we all signed.

Oh, you did leave out one thing – 10-year-olds driving golf carts.

Lynn Snyder

Village of Tall Trees