Woman jailed after failing to show up in court after arrest at McDonald’s

A woman was jailed after failing to show up in court after an arrest at a local McDonald’s restaurant.

Susan Lee Fredericks, 52, of Lady Lake, was booked Thursday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center on warrant charging her with failure to appear.

She had been due in Sumter County Court on Dec. 13 to answer to a charge of affray. A warrant was issued that day when she failed to show up in court.

Fredericks originally had been arrested Oct. 14 in the parking lot of the McDonald’s in Bushnell after a brawl with another person. A witness told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that Fredericks had thrown the first punch.