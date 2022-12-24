An idea for enhancing enjoyment at the town squares

To the Editor:

In regards to the concern of outsiders at the town squares, I feel that they should be accepted for many reasons.

First of all, the town squares are a casual advertisement for potential Village residents.

Second, the revenue from visitors helps support those free entertainment venues which are a wonderful advantage to The Villages residents. As a resident you and your family and friends can enjoy free entertainment at the squares regardless of their budgets and have a great experience. Yes, it may be a little inconvenient, but to all of those who complain, be aware of the hand that feeds you.

On the other hand, in respect to the residents to off set the outside visitors, maybe The Villages development team should consider a small type arena that includes car and golf cart parking that holds special events and an entertainment venue at the same site that visitors can go to and free up or limit the population at the other town squares. Food for thought. Yum.

Sharon Snyder

Village of DeLuna