John Munro Graham Jr.

On the morning of December 14, 2022, John “Jack” Munro Graham Jr. of The Villages, Florida (formerly of Virginia Beach, VA) died peacefully at the young age of 76.

Jack is survived by his wife, Ann Graham of The Villages; daughter, Lara Zacharias (John) of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Graham, George, and Sally Zacharias of Richmond, VA; sister-in-law, Ginny Payne of Tampa, FL; and many cousins who were more like siblings. He is preceded in death by his son, Carter Graham of Richmond, VA.

Jack was born on Long Island, New York on October 22, 1946. He attended Massanutten Military Academy during his formative years and later studied at the University of Richmond (although it is debatable how much studying actually occurred). It was around this time that he met his future wife and lifelong partner in crime, Ann Payne. After graduating from U of R in 1970 and serving honorably in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, Jack and Ann began a wonderful life of adventure together. Jack’s natural proclivity for dealing with people led him to a lifelong career in sales. With the ever-exuberant Ann by his side, they made lasting friendships and beautiful memories. Their journey together took them to live in many places, primarily Birmingham, Alabama, where they raised their two children, Lara and Carter.

Eventually, Jack’s career would take them back to Richmond and then finally to Virginia Beach where they retired. Jack’s cunning sense of humor and wry wit was appreciated by many (and tolerated by others). Jack’s interests were wide but mostly centered on his travels with Ann, a strong ever-evolving (sometimes devolving) golf game, reading on the beach, a love of all neighborhood pets, drinking cheap beer, and imbibing in a stiff martini. Jack abhorred a poor work ethic, insincere people, grits and oatmeal. Besides Ann, Jack’s other true loves were his children and three grandchildren, whom he affectionately referred to as “Grahambo”, “Jorge”, and “Salmonella”. They all agree that their fondest memories were of walking to the 7-11 with Papa Jack on Shore Drive because he let them have whatever their parents said they shouldn’t have, including Slurpees, king-size Reeses, and ice cream bars.

The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Cornerstone Hospice for the excellent care Jack received. A Celebration of Life will be held in The Villages, Florida in the near future. No sadness will be tolerated, only war stories (clean and otherwise) about a beloved husband, father, grandpa, and friend. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to The Villages Hospice House, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162, or to your local animal shelter.