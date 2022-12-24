Problems with the gates and traffic enforcement

Recent comments on the ineffectiveness of gates in The Villages instigated this Opinion piece.

The gates may not seem effective, but if you must travel out of your development, cross a main artery or attempt to turn into or out of a Village, you know that is not true.

If we did not have the gates at Avenida Central and Rio Grande Avenue, residents would find it almost impossible to exit El Cortez Village onto Rio Grande Avenue near the gate. Just take notice during a storm or when the gates are down for a prolonged period of time.

Cars come through the gates like they are leaving the line at the drag strip – non-stop. Oh, and heaven help you if it is a two lane gate merging to one, no way, they will not let you in.

I have had several conversations with gate monitors thanking them for holding traffic by lowering the visitor gate since it allows cross traffic near the gate to get out without putting their life at risk.

Trust me, we need the gates at Avenida Central, Morse Boulevard circle at Paige Place, Chula and CR466 and Morse at 466. Otherwise, many more people in carts and cars would be risking their lives. The good news is that there is a solution – Police enforcement! A note to police, now that the temps have dropped – open your windows! You will hear more than you can imagine with blasting radios (illegal) and revving engines speeding down Rio Grande Avenue attempting to set a speed record. Help! My two cents.

Robert Nyce of the Village of El Cortez offers his two cents on the gates in The Villages and traffic enforcement.