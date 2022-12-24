41.2 F
Rebuttal to a previous letter about buying in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My letter would actually be directed toward resident Tom Snider. His Letter to the Editor just makes him sound like a bitter hateful old man that wouldn’t fit in any happy outgoing neighborhood, red button gated or not, most people , had they bought what they believe was a bag of crap, would sell and move back to wherever.
Even though moving away wouldn’t help Tom Snider, he’s going to be a miserable hateful old man wherever he is, but I’d be happy if he was my neighbor, and I’m sure those grandchildren riding bikes while they visit would be OK with Mr. Snider as well.

Richard Arsenault
Village of Silver Lake

 

