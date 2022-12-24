41.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 24, 2022
type here...

Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages

By Staff Report

A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.

The woman had been a passenger in a car driven by a 27-year-old Wildwood man who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. Their vehicle was approaching the intersection when it was hit by an 18-year-old Leesburg man who had failed to stop at a red light at the intersection. Both vehicles collided with a traffic signal pole. The Wildwood man’s car continued forward and crashed into a sport utility vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Ocala man.

One of the vehicles involved in the fatal crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard
One of the vehicles involved in the fatal crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.

The 18-year-old Leesburg driver who ran the red light suffered serious injuries. His 18-year-old male passenger also from Leesburg suffered serious injuries, too, the report indicated.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle suffered minor injuries. A passenger in the SUV, a 63-year-old woman from The Villages, also suffered minor injuries.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Rebuttal to a previous letter about buying in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake resident responds to a previous letter writer who voiced complaints about The Villages.

We need to take a hard look at the use and abuse of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to look at the use and abuse of The Villages.

An idea for enhancing enjoyment at the town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident offers an idea for enhancing enjoyment at the town squares.

Know what you are buying into when you purchase a home in The Villages

A Villager warns that anyone buying a home in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown should know what they are buying into. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages doesn’t care about violations of covenants

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about the violation of covenants in The Villages. Does anyone care?

Photos