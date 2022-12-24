Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages

A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.

The woman had been a passenger in a car driven by a 27-year-old Wildwood man who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. Their vehicle was approaching the intersection when it was hit by an 18-year-old Leesburg man who had failed to stop at a red light at the intersection. Both vehicles collided with a traffic signal pole. The Wildwood man’s car continued forward and crashed into a sport utility vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Ocala man.

The 18-year-old Leesburg driver who ran the red light suffered serious injuries. His 18-year-old male passenger also from Leesburg suffered serious injuries, too, the report indicated.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle suffered minor injuries. A passenger in the SUV, a 63-year-old woman from The Villages, also suffered minor injuries.