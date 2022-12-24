33.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 24, 2022
type here...

Steven L. Whitson

By Staff Report
Steven L. Whitson
Steven L. Whitson

Steven L. Whitson, 79, of The Villages,FL passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Villages Regional Hospital after a long battle with COPD.

Steve was born in Seymour, IN on October 28, 1943 to Elnora Whitson where he lived until he enlisted in the US Army. He served in Vietnam and had an honorable discharge. Steve worked at Cummins Engine Company in Columbus, Indiana for 32 years before he retired to Florida with his wife Patty in 2006.

He was actively involved in the VFW where he served as a past commander and he was a member of the American Legion post 347. He was also a member of The Murat Shrine in Indianapolis where he was a 32 Degree Mason.

Steve loved golfing and worked part time as an Ambassador and a Starter at Glenview Country Club. He loved spending time with his wife Patty who survives,and his friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Elnora, and his son Greg. He is also survived by 1 son Chris (Vicki) Whitson, 1 daughter Melissa (Brad) Piotrowski, 3 Grandsons, Steven ( Kenzi ) Whitson, Chad ( Halley) Comer, and Aidan Piotrowski, 1 Grandaughter Addison Piotrowski, and a great-grandson Logan Comer.

Donations can be made in his honor to American Lung Association and Marion County Humane Society.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Know what you are buying into when you purchase a home in The Villages

A Villager warns that anyone buying a home in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown should know what they are buying into. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages doesn’t care about violations of covenants

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about the violation of covenants in The Villages. Does anyone care?

Frustration about ‘outsiders’ at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident has a message for Villagers who feel outsiders are invading the town squares.

Outsiders should be welcomed at town squares

A Village of Country Club Hills resident contends that outsiders should be welcomed at the town squares in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages hospital has never lived up to the promise

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says The Villages hospital has never lived up to the promises.

Photos