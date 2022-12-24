Steven L. Whitson, 79, of The Villages,FL passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Villages Regional Hospital after a long battle with COPD.

Steve was born in Seymour, IN on October 28, 1943 to Elnora Whitson where he lived until he enlisted in the US Army. He served in Vietnam and had an honorable discharge. Steve worked at Cummins Engine Company in Columbus, Indiana for 32 years before he retired to Florida with his wife Patty in 2006.

He was actively involved in the VFW where he served as a past commander and he was a member of the American Legion post 347. He was also a member of The Murat Shrine in Indianapolis where he was a 32 Degree Mason.

Steve loved golfing and worked part time as an Ambassador and a Starter at Glenview Country Club. He loved spending time with his wife Patty who survives,and his friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Elnora, and his son Greg. He is also survived by 1 son Chris (Vicki) Whitson, 1 daughter Melissa (Brad) Piotrowski, 3 Grandsons, Steven ( Kenzi ) Whitson, Chad ( Halley) Comer, and Aidan Piotrowski, 1 Grandaughter Addison Piotrowski, and a great-grandson Logan Comer.

Donations can be made in his honor to American Lung Association and Marion County Humane Society.