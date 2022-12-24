We need to take a hard look at the use and abuse of The Villages

To the Editor:

With a national median price home in The Villages, you can expect a house to appreciate more than in most areas in the country. Whether it be a renter only, a “family business” buying for others or corporations buying up for pension portfolios. The spirit of The Villages is eroding with complaints from not enough parking, too many non property owners in the squares dancing, renters think the streets are playgrounds and Ford F-150s taking up road space while not parking in the designated parking area, let alone the noise they make. We should at least take a look at how The Villages is really being used and abused for future living expectations.

James Wicht

Village of Santiago