Woman who stabbed live-in man friend released from jail in time for Christmas

A Wildwood woman who stabbed her live-in man friend has been released from jail in time for Christmas.

Jessica Devon Seward, 39, was released last week from the Sumter County Detention Center after being sentenced to time served on a variety of charges including battery, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine. She has spent a few months behind bars this year.

In July, she was arrested with cocaine after she was found masturbating at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. She was arrested again in September after allegedly attacking her man friend with a piece of a broken vase. She had been sentenced to probation, but skipped random drug testing and did not seek a drug/alcohol evaluation as ordered by the court.

Seward was arrested in 2017 after she deliberately drove her vehicle at her boyfriend in the driveway of her home.