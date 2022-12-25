On Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, Christopher Gregg Trace passed away at the age of 51.

Chris was born on February 8th, 1971 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Robin Hansen and Gregg Trace.

Chris graduated from Deltona High in 1988.

Chris had a passion for nature. He was an avid fisherman as soon as he was old enough to hold a fishing rod. As a teen he would often hop in his grandpa’s boat and mosey on down the St. John’s river fishing and enjoying the water.

He worked in horticulture. Most of his time, working and spare, was spent around plants whether it be gardening at home or overseeing the color plantings in many different areas of The Villages Retirement Community.

Chris was charismatic and thoughtful. His smile lit up a room; his laugh was contagious.

Chris is survived by his spouse, Angela Trace, mother, Robin Hansen, Stepmother, Joan Trace, children Hale and Connor Trace and his half sisters Sarah Gilling, Jennifer Trace and Cheri Cobb.