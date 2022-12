To the Editor:

I am so tired of reading that people think they got scammed when they purchased their homes here. How could anyone really think the squares are for The Villages residents only? People should have done their research before they bought. It is an open community and everyone is welcome. So instead of complaining about outsiders maybe try to get to know some of them you may be surprised there are a lot of friendly people outside The Villages.

Sharie Antepenko

Villages of St. James